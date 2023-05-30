Home » TIM down throughout Italy: the situation | In resolution
TIM down throughout Italy: the situation | In resolution

TIM had operating problems this morning in Italy, the disservices of the telephone operator were widespread from north to south especially as regards the fixed line and internet connection at home. Many users have been reporting on social media also problems with the mobile networkin still other cases the malfunction affected both fixed and mobile networks.

As can be seen from the graphs provided by downdetector.itreports are growing rapidly. The last time TIM suffered malfunctions dates back to last February, when the reports nearly reached 6,000. In that case the problem had concerned “the data flow on the international network” which also had consequences in our country.

We will now see the evolution of the situation, for the moment TIM has not yet released any official communication. Tell us in the comments if you are also having problems.

11:25

The situation stands slowly returning to normal. The reports are in sharp decline and the problem seems to have essentially disappeared.

