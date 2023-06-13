TIM Voce WiFi also accepts Wi-Fi networks from other operators | Compatible devices

TIM makes the service available you WiFi even to those who do not have or are not connected to a TIM internet connection. In the description of the service on the portal, TIM now writes that “The TIM Voce WiFi function allows you to make and receive calls throughout the country using any connection to the WiFi network, from TIM or other operator “therefore the previous constraint is no longer valid.

The operator had launched the service in December for orientation (free of charge, the cost of the calls follows the standard tariff plan) customer calls on the internet via the Wi-Fi network, to converse with the best possible quality and make calls even if the cellular network is not available. In technical terms it’s called Voice over Wi-Fi, or VoWiFi.

There was one condition, however, in addition to owning a device on the compatibility list: connection to a TIM consumer access point. Fiber or ADSL was not important, it was instead that the connection to the web was managed by TIM. Now it is no longer necessary: ​​just a Wi-Fi connection, any one. However, the constraint on the smartphone model remains, which must be among the compatible ones.

Six months after its launch, however, the list has expanded a lot, so let’s take advantage of the “new departure”, the “liberation”, of TIM Voce WiFi to take stock of the products compatible with the service. However, TIM has provided that all customers in possession of a compatible smartphone receive a Welcome SMS which informs them about the possibility of using VoWiFi, without having to have specific apps. Here is the updated list: