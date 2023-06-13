Patchy or crooked tan: the easy remedies to remove the signs of the swimsuit

Do you know how to have a homogeneous tan without unsightly signs of the bathing suit? A few tricks are enough for a golden and perfect skin.

With the warm season, the opportunities to stay outdoors and sunbathe undoubtedly increase. Both on the beach and in the cityit’s important to watch out for unsightly tan lines which can cause unwelcome streaks or patches. Here’s how to avoid them.

Every woman’s dream is to have golden and perfect skin, with a homogeneous and lasting tan. Sometimes, however, bikinis or accessories can leave unsightly marks, hard to get rid of. Avoiding them is possible with the right precautions and a few tricks to reduce patches and discolorations.

The first thing to pay attention to is the clothing. THE bikinis with laces or particular models risk leaving a tan that is not very homogeneous and, to prevent this from happening, just choose models with simple lines and minimal dimensions. This at least at the beginning, when the skin is still clear and the tan starts from scratch. Once you reach a golden color, green light for trendy shapes and patterns. And if the sign is already there?

How to get rid of tan lines: the tricks for perfect skin

The most important thing is to spread the cream evenly, avoid accessories such as earrings, necklaces and sandals and do not always sunbathe in the same position. But if it is not possible to prevent the signs of the swimsuit, there are some tricks to reduce them. These are small tricks that do not eliminate the root problem but can help minimize color differences on the skin.

The first technique involves the use of self-tanner. Recommended by practically everyone, just spread a veil of product only in the lighter areas, to make them darker and similar to tanned areas. Be careful not to forget that self-tanners do not contain sunscreen, so they should not be used alone when exposed to the sun. It’s best to apply a sunscreen cream first and a self-tanner on top, so you’re always protected.

Another method to get rid of tan spots can be done easily in the kitchen. Just create a paste with water and flour and rub it on the different colored areas. If this method does not work, you can use a homemade lemon-based scrub. The acidic juice of the fruit lightens the skin, but be careful to rinse it off well. In contact with the sun, lemon juice risks damaging the skin.