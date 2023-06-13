Home » Regular check-ups for the Pope, physiotherapy continues – Lazio
Regular check-ups for the Pope, physiotherapy continues – Lazio

Morning dedicated to work and reading texts

(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, JUNE 13 – The post-operative course of Pope Francis continues as expected. “The Holy Father – as reported by the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni – rested well during the night. The blood chemistry checks he underwent are regular; he is continuing his respiratory physiotherapy. The morning was dedicated to alternating work activities reading texts. Before lunch he went to the small chapel of the private apartment where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist”. (HANDLE).

