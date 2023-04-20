Timid increase in Piazza Affari

S&P-500

No significant change for theEuro / US Dollar, which trades on the previous day’s values ​​of 1.096. loses groundoro, trading at $1,990.9 an ounce, retracing by 0.72%. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) collapsed by 2.31%, going down to 78.99 points.

Back to climb it spreadsettling at +181 basis points, with an increase of 4 basis points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP equal to 4.27%.

Among the main European Stock Exchanges neglected Frankfurtwhich remains glued to the levels of the eve, hesitates Londonwith a modest drop of 0.20%, and nothing done for Pariswhich changes hands on parity.

Piazza Affari continues the session with a fractional gain on FTSE MIB by 0.21%, while, on the contrary, it moves around parity on FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich continues the day at 30,140 points.

Just below parity the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.23%); on the same line, under parity the FTSE Italia Starwhich shows a decline of 0.43%.

Between best Italian stocks large-cap, well-set Banca MPSwhich shows an increase of 2.64%.

Toned Hera which shows a nice advantage of 2.64%.

In luce A2Awith a large progress of 1.86%.

Resistant BPERwhich marks a small increase of 1.49%.

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up Telecom Italiawhich continues trading at -6.67%.

In red Saipemwhich shows a marked decrease of 2.73%.

The negative performance of STMicroelectronicswhich drops by 2.38%.

Slow day for ENIwhich marks a decrease of 1.07%.

At the top of the mid-cap rankings from Milan, Intercos (+5,50%), Antares Vision (+2,45%), Salcef Group (+2,20%) e ENAV (+2,15%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on De’ Longhiwhich continues the session with -3.35%.

Datalogic drops by 2.44%.

Decided decline for Tinextwhich marks a -2.41%.

Under pressure GVSwith a sharp drop of 2.22%.

Among the data relevant macroeconomics:

Wednesday 04/19/2023

06:30 Japan: Industrial Production, Monthly (exp. 4.5%; previous -5.3%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Consumption prices, yearly (expected 9.8%; previous 10.4%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Production prices, monthly (exp. -0.1%; previous -0.4%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Production prices, annual (expected 8.6%; previous 11.9%)

08:00 United Kingdom: Consumption prices, monthly (expected 0.5%; previous 1.1%)

11:00 European Union: Consumption prices, yearly (expected 6.9%; previous 8.5%)

11:00 European Union: Consumption prices, monthly (expected 0.9%; previous 0.8%).

