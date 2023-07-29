Timvision Calcio e Sport offer, the spot with Bagnaia and Cannavaro

Since yesterday, the commercial dedicated to the TIMVISION CALCIO E SPORT offer has been on air, starring Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Cannavaro, two world champions who represent Italian excellence and passion for sport.

The TIMVISION FOOTBALL AND SPORT offer

TIMVISION CALCIO E SPORT is TIM’s offer to stream the best entertainment with TimVision and national and international football: DAZN’s Serie A TIM, the 104 matches of the UEFA Champions League from Infinity+, together with discovery+ Sport.

How much does TIMVISION FOOTBALL AND SPORT cost

A single content package, offered by TIM until 31 August, from September to 19.99 euros per month until 31 December 2023 and from January 1, 2024 a 29.99 euros per month. The offer can be activated until 7 August in TIM stores, by calling 187 and on www.tim.it.

The commercial is a new chapter in the TIM ‘La Forza delle Connessioni’ campaign which underlines the importance of connectivity which becomes a human relationship and helps to share passions such as sport.

Måneskin’s hit ‘Baby Said’ is the soundtrack of the commercial (30″ and 20″) which will be on air on the main national broadcasters, on the web. The television campaign will be accompanied by a 15” radio spot and digital adv.

The TV spot

CREDITS Production company: Armosia Italia Executive Producer: Emanuele Cadeddu Director: Miguel Usandivaras Director of photography: Emanuele Zarlenga Video post-production: M74 Agency: Havas Milano

