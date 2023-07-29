Home » Timvision Calcio e Sport offer, the spot with Bagnaia and Cannavaro
World

Timvision Calcio e Sport offer, the spot with Bagnaia and Cannavaro

by admin
Timvision Calcio e Sport offer, the spot with Bagnaia and Cannavaro

Since yesterday, the commercial dedicated to the TIMVISION CALCIO E SPORT offer has been on air, starring Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Cannavaro, two world champions who represent Italian excellence and passion for sport.

The TIMVISION FOOTBALL AND SPORT offer

TIMVISION CALCIO E SPORT is TIM’s offer to stream the best entertainment with TimVision and national and international football: DAZN’s Serie A TIM, the 104 matches of the UEFA Champions League from Infinity+, together with discovery+ Sport.

How much does TIMVISION FOOTBALL AND SPORT cost

A single content package, offered by TIM until 31 August, from September to 19.99 euros per month until 31 December 2023 and from January 1, 2024 a 29.99 euros per month. The offer can be activated until 7 August in TIM stores, by calling 187 and on www.tim.it.

The commercial is a new chapter in the TIM ‘La Forza delle Connessioni’ campaign which underlines the importance of connectivity which becomes a human relationship and helps to share passions such as sport.

Måneskin’s hit ‘Baby Said’ is the soundtrack of the commercial (30″ and 20″) which will be on air on the main national broadcasters, on the web. The television campaign will be accompanied by a 15” radio spot and digital adv.

The TV spot

CREDITS Production company: Armosia Italia Executive Producer: Emanuele Cadeddu Director: Miguel Usandivaras Director of photography: Emanuele Zarlenga Video post-production: M74 Agency: Havas Milano

Share this article:

See also  Crash in Trescore, young motorcyclist dies

You may also like

Switzerland, «Geneva will have the climate of Puglia,...

New Maruti Suzuki Tour H1, the cheapest (but...

President’s Son Arrested for Money Laundering and Illicit...

Singapore woman executed for drug trafficking First run...

Tourism, this year we travel at all costs:...

“The Girl Who Lives at the End of...

Nestor El Maestro took over CSKA Sofia |...

The Wagnerians left for Poland | Info

Rising Republican Star Dan Crenshaw Clashes with Mexican...

Women for Lucio enchant the audience at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy