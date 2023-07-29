Hamburgers ripped off: St. Pauli celebrates in Kaiserslautern

Status: 07/29/2023 5:02 p.m

Promotion candidate FC St. Pauli started the new season of the 2nd Bundesliga with a win at 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

In front of around 44,000 spectators in the Fritz Walter Stadium, Elias Saad gave the visitors the lead in the 51st minute, while Ragnar Ache equalized in the 66th minute. Marcel Hartel scored the winning goal for Hamburg from the penalty spot in the 75th minute

Few chances for St. Pauli and Kaiserslautern

St. Pauli also had the first good chance of the game. After a double one-two with Saad, Hartel pulled the ball onto goal from 17 yards out with his right instep. Lautern goalkeeper Andreas Luthe had to stretch a lot to defuse the deflected ball.

The “Red Devils” came dangerously in front of goal for the first time after half an hour, but Hendrick Zuck got stuck with two attempts at Eric Smith.

The fact that not much else happened in the first half was due to the well-assorted defenses of the two teams and the premise of not wanting to concede a goal at first.

St. Paulis Saad scores, debutant Ache equalizes for Lautern

That then changed in the second half. With a nice pass to the front, Jackson Irvine was able to load the entire Lauterer defense, Saad cheated past his opponents, then rounded Luthe, who stormed out of his box a little late – and pushed the ball into the empty goal.

Kaiserslautern reacted and debutant Ache had the home team’s fans cheering five minutes after his substitution. A quick counter-attack saw Opoku put the ball back to Redondo, who failed to take it straight but made Ache’s perfect cross. The ex-Frankfurter nodded the ball from six meters into the left corner.

Hartel is fouled and converts the penalty kick

The decision was made a quarter of an hour before the end. Tobias Raschl hit Hartel in the penalty area on the left ankle with a somewhat impetuous effort and referee Robert Schröder pointed to the point. Hartel himself converted to 2:1.

Ache then had the chance to equalize in the closing stages, but was unable to get past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. With luck and skill, the Hamburgers survived the five-minute added time.

St. Pauli against Fortuna, Kaiserslautern at FC Schalke

On Matchday 2, St. Pauli meets Fortuna Düsseldorf at home (Saturday, August 5th, 2023, 1 p.m.). Kaiserslautern plays in the evening game at FC Schalke (8.30 p.m.).

