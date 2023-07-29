Home » Two US soldiers vandalized the Basilica Palladiana – News
News

Two US soldiers vandalized the Basilica Palladiana – News

by admin
Two US soldiers vandalized the Basilica Palladiana – News

Two American soldiers, aged 29 and 23, stationed at the American base “Del Din” in Vicenza, are the authors of the soiling on a column of the Basilica Palladiana. This was announced today in a meeting with the press in front of the Basilica by the mayor Giacomo Possamai, accompanied by the deputy commander of the local police Nives Pillan. The agents also traced the perpetrators with the help of the carabinieri of the Setaf unit of the Ederle barracks.

The act of vandalism had occurred in the night between last Saturday and Sunday. In the morning an evident writing in red paint was found on a column of the Palladian monument – an unidentified acronym and a number – at the corner between Piazza dei Signori and Piazzetta Palladio. Of the two men, the 29-year-old was found still in possession of the paint used for the disfigurement, which has since been confiscated.

In addition to the criminal file by the Italian justice, the two American citizens also risk an investigation by the US military authority.

The video surveillance images of the municipal cameras, and those provided by the security ‘eyes’ of some shops, had allowed the investigators to recognize the faces of the three subjects. Before reaching Piazza dei Signori and the Basilica, the images documented that the couple had shortly before drawn a similar drawing on an information tome in Piazza Matteotti, near the Teatro Olimpico. The identity of the military was revealed thanks to the collaboration of the US

Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.

See also  Escape from detention pending deportation in Dresden on bed sheets

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

The week’s performance rises in the White Stock...

AUC paramilitaries sign agreement to locate victims

Recovery of the Water Tower in Gardone Val...

Atlas Lionesses face their Korean counterparts with the...

Fifteen US Congresswomen Call for Action on Human...

Topographic survey device was lost

Imola Summer Sound, the artists ‘close to Romagna’...

Friday Hadith: ((And those who harm believing men...

Polo Polo said that Petro “kneeled” Colombia to...

De Laurentiis, the Champions League is a matter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy