Two US soldiers vandalized the Basilica Palladiana – News

Two American soldiers, aged 29 and 23, stationed at the American base “Del Din” in Vicenza, are the authors of the soiling on a column of the Basilica Palladiana. This was announced today in a meeting with the press in front of the Basilica by the mayor Giacomo Possamai, accompanied by the deputy commander of the local police Nives Pillan. The agents also traced the perpetrators with the help of the carabinieri of the Setaf unit of the Ederle barracks.



The act of vandalism had occurred in the night between last Saturday and Sunday. In the morning an evident writing in red paint was found on a column of the Palladian monument – an unidentified acronym and a number – at the corner between Piazza dei Signori and Piazzetta Palladio. Of the two men, the 29-year-old was found still in possession of the paint used for the disfigurement, which has since been confiscated.



In addition to the criminal file by the Italian justice, the two American citizens also risk an investigation by the US military authority.



The video surveillance images of the municipal cameras, and those provided by the security ‘eyes’ of some shops, had allowed the investigators to recognize the faces of the three subjects. Before reaching Piazza dei Signori and the Basilica, the images documented that the couple had shortly before drawn a similar drawing on an information tome in Piazza Matteotti, near the Teatro Olimpico. The identity of the military was revealed thanks to the collaboration of the US



Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.



