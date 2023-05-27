Basketball: playoff semifinals; Milan-Sassari 95-72 – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 27 – EA7 Armani Milano-Banco di Sardegna Sassari 95-72 in game-1 of the semifinal of the basketball playoffs.



The protagonist of the meeting was the center of Milan Johannes Voigtmann, author of 22 points and elected best player of the match. Game-2 will be played next Monday, again at the Forum.



Game-1 of the other semifinal is scheduled for tomorrow, the one between Segafredo Bologna and Bertram Tortona. (HANDLE).

