Tina Turner was in Belgrade three times Entertainment

Tina Turner was last in Belgrade in 1990, when she held a concert in Zemun and left the impression that she is simple, natural, full of warmth and kindness.

Unique Tina Turner she said goodbye to her fans in 2021 announcing that he wants to spend the rest of his life in peace and privacy. She visited Belgrade three timesand the last stay in this city it happened in 1990when she was particularly touched by the homely atmosphere in which she was welcomed, so she felt at home.

Tina Turner’s concert in 1990 was held at the stadium of the Football Club “Galenika” in Zemun. It was a time when the singer was at the peak of her career, and Yugoslavia still existed. At that time, the stadium was under reconstruction and there were no rooms that could accommodate the wardrobe for the singer and her collaborators.



“Tina’s up-and-coming manager, who came to Belgrade a few days earlier, asked us to take furniture from Intercontinental, which was not possible. We tried to rent furniture from Jugoexport, but the rental price was 90 percent of the selling price. I then sent the guys from the team to my apartment to bring all the furniture from my living room, including the carpet. Fortunately, my mother was on vacation at the time, otherwise she would never have allowed it,” said Srđan Stojanović with a smile. journalist and publicist who organized the concert.

When he anxiously asked Tina Turner how she liked the atmosphere in the dressing room, she replied that she felt at home. According to her, she was especially delighted with the flowers that decorated the room and the bouquet that he gave her after the concert. “With that, she bought me for all time“said Stojanović.



Unlike many other stars, Tina did not have any special requirements and whims. “Tina Turner is a very simple, natural woman.She simply radiates, you feel kindness and warmth, that she is a special person who shares the gift that God gave her to everyone around her. For me, meeting her was really moving,” said Stojanović and added that the performance was highly professional.

Tina Turner is in front of the local audience for the first time performed in 1974, together with her then-husband Ike Turner, and she visited Belgrade for the second time in 1978, in one of the most difficult periods of her lifewhen she was trying to recover from her marriage to an abusive and jealous husband, who feared that a young and talented woman might leave him and soar without him.

