Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars) suspended for two matches

While the Dallas Stars are only one loss away from elimination against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Conference final (0-3), they will have to deal without their captain in Game 4. Jamie Benn was suspended for two games after his blow in the face of Mark Stone, the captain of the opposing team, during the defeat on Wednesday (0-4).
Benn, who was ejected less than two minutes from the end of the match, compiled 3 goals and 8 assists since the start of the play-offs. If the Stars are eliminated in the next meeting, his suspension will carry over to the first game of the 2023-2024 season.