Les Bleus without Acquevillo, Lagarde and Villeminot for the last days of qualifying for Euro 2024

The Blues will not be able to count on a full group for the last days of qualifying for Euro 2024, for which they have already validated their ticket. Jean-Jacques Acquevillo, Romain Lagarde and Kyllian Villeminot, packages, will not be part of the group which will face Latvia on Wednesday, then Italy on Sunday.
To compensate for these absences, Guillaume Gille, coach of the France team, has therefore decided to call on Jérémy Toto (Nantes), as well as Samir Bellahcene (Dunkirk), summoned for the first time in blue.