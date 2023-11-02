Tinos, the sapphire of the Cyclades – From Mauritius…

The Cyclades islands are known all over the world. And yet, there are some who are less so than others. Let’s discover Tinos together, the sapphire of the Cyclades!

Welcome to Tinos! CR

Exit the behemoths! Forgotten Mykonos, Santorini and other heavyweights of Greek tourism. Located in the Aegean Sea, in the heart of the Mediterranean basin, the Cyclades have around 250 islands, islets and rocky islets. Only 24 of them are inhabited. Today I’m taking you to discover the magnificent island of Tinos.

Tinos, the sapphire of the Cyclades! 🙂 CR

With an area of ​​197 km2, Tinos is the true sapphire of the Cyclades! The journey to this gem is by ferry from the port of Rafina in Athens. It takes between 2 hours to cross by fast ferry and 5 hours by normal ferry. I had the chance to travel aboard both types of boat and I admit to having a preference for the 5-hour crossing. This is more like a pleasant cruise on the Aegean Sea, with a view and/or stop on the islands of Megalonisos, Giaros, Andros, Tinos and Mykonos.

Rafina port in Athens. CR The trip is by ferry from the port of Rafina in Athens. CR

For my part, after an impromptu stop in Andros, the terminus was Tinos. With a nocturnal arrival, it was only the next day that I was able to marvel at the splendor of this Cycladic jewel! Breathtaking view of the sea, beautiful white and blue houses, magnificent blue sky, mountains in the distance, sparkling white marble… Tinos is simply heavenly! The tranquility and sweetness of life that reign there captivated me. No traffic jams, no motorways, no traffic lights, no stress… and life unfolds serenely, quietly, as boats come and go at the port.

Cycladic architecture! CR The port of Tinos. CR

Mountainous and windy

The port of Tinos, where Tinos Town, the “town center”, is located, is the real lung of the island. There is the market, the police station, numerous restaurants and shops, an archaeological museum and above all Panagía Evangelístria (Our Lady of Tinos in French).

Our Lady of Tinos! 🙂 CR

Main Orthodox church in Greece dedicated to Mary, the Magnificent Panagía Evangelístria is made of white marble and sits on top of a hill. Every year, the church welcomes pilgrims from all over Greece because it houses a miraculous Marian icon. Many of them make it to the top of the hill on their knees. Once inside the building, it is traditional to make an offering and salute the miraculous icon. The pilgrims then light several candles and pray to the Virgin Mary. Each person who enters Our Lady of Tinos leaves with a souvenir of the miraculous icon, which they can take with them whenever they travel.

Pilgrims going to Our Lady of Tinos on their knees. CR

The best way to enjoy Tinos Town is undoubtedly to stroll through its magnificent streets on foot. On the other hand, traveling elsewhere in Tinos represents another adventure, as the island is mountainous and windy. It is therefore strongly recommended to rent a car in order to discover every nook and cranny. For my part, I loved traveling around Tinos by bus. From the station, which is not far from the port, the buses take you to the most beautiful beaches on the island or inside the mountains where authentic villages are nestled.

View from the top of the mountains. CR

Pyrgos

One of its villages is called Pyrgos. It is located in the northwest of the island and can be reached after an hour’s journey along the sides of steep mountains. Between sea and mountains, the views during this journey are simply sublime! And once you arrive in Pyrgos, it’s amazement! It’s hard to believe that such a beautiful village is hidden in the hollow of the mountains. Cars and buses do not have access to Pyrgos. Everything is done on foot, along winding but oh so beautiful and… white streets!

View of Pyrgos village! CR

And yes, Pyrgos is best known for its high quality marble and for its many sculptors, such as Giannoulis Chalepas. The village is also home to the Museum of marble trades. Pyrgos is a place of art and creation, where everything calls for beauty and aesthetics. Not far from there is also the village of Panormos. With its magnificent houses with Cycladic architecture, and its crystal clear beaches, Panormos is the archetype of the Greek village, as we admire it on postcards…

Pyrgos is known for its high quality marble 🙂 CR

I’ve talked to you about beauty, but it’s also time that I talk to you about… good! And yes, because traveling from village to village in Tinos whets the appetite! What can I say, except that everything is delicious! No no, I’m not exaggerating. From nectarines to melons to apricots, all fruits are full of sunshine. Furthermore, I also had the chance to taste real Greek yogurt, which is thick in texture and has a sour taste. This threw me off a bit at first, but you quickly got used to it. Additionally, if the taste of the yogurt is too sour, you can add a touch of honey or candied melons. I also enjoyed eating the procuto de Tinos, a local pork-based charcuterie.

Real treat

I really enjoyed discovering the cheeses in Tinos. CR

Besides the star dishes such as Greek salad, gyros, olives and moussaka, I really enjoyed discovering the cheeses in Tinos. First, there is ΓΡΑΒΙΕΡΑ ΤΗΝΟΥ, which is a kind of local cow’s milk gruyere. Then, there were also sheep’s milk cheeses, with their very characteristic taste, sometimes even spicy. They are used in various dishes, including tiropikatia, a triangular pastry filled with cheese, and its cousin, spanakopita, filled with spinach and cheese. Delicious and inexpensive, tiropikatia and spanakopita were excellent discoveries!

Le tiropikatia, et son cousin, le spanakopita! CR

As you will have noticed, discovering Tinos was a real treat for me… both for the eyes and the taste buds! Between sea and nature, with its villages built on the mountainside, Tinos is a timeless paradise. Confetti of land lost in the middle of the Aegean Sea, this island is for me, in many ways, the sapphire of the Cyclades!

Share this: Facebook

X

