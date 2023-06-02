Tiscali Mobile, the new offers adapted to the needs of each customer

Tiscali Italia enriches its Mobile portfolio with new offers at extremely competitive prices to meet the different needs of customers, starting from €4.99 per month.

In fact, Tiscali offers solutions suitable for the different needs of data consumption or voice traffic and a data-only solution for browsing in complete freedom, for those who do not want a voice service already included in the package. All without constraints or hidden costs, in line with the position of transparency that has always distinguished the telecommunications operator of the Tessellis group.

Tiscali offers

Right away the main features of the new offers:

Canon Contributing SIM Activation cost Minutes SMS Data SMART BASIC €4.99 / month 10€ Free unlimited 100 1GB SMART BASIC 30 €5.99 / month 10€ Free Unlimited 100 30GB SMART DATI 300 €14.99 / month 10€ Free consumption consumption 300GB

Smart offers from Tiscali Mobile

The Smart Basicthe Smart Basic 30 and the Smart Dati 300 are added to Smart 200, already in the catalog and reserved for customers from certain operators, which includes 200 GB, unlimited minutes and 100 text messages for just €8.99 a month.

All Smart offers can be purchased in Tiscali stores, online on the website www.tiscali.it and by calling the no. 130.