Home » Tiscali Mobile, the new offers adapted to the needs of each customer
World

Tiscali Mobile, the new offers adapted to the needs of each customer

by admin
Tiscali Mobile, the new offers adapted to the needs of each customer

Tiscali Italia enriches its Mobile portfolio with new offers at extremely competitive prices to meet the different needs of customers, starting from €4.99 per month.

In fact, Tiscali offers solutions suitable for the different needs of data consumption or voice traffic and a data-only solution for browsing in complete freedom, for those who do not want a voice service already included in the package. All without constraints or hidden costs, in line with the position of transparency that has always distinguished the telecommunications operator of the Tessellis group.

Tiscali offers

Right away the main features of the new offers:

Canon Contributing SIM Activation cost Minutes SMS Data
SMART BASIC €4.99 / month 10€ Free unlimited 100 1GB
SMART BASIC 30 €5.99 / month 10€ Free Unlimited 100 30GB
SMART DATI 300 €14.99 / month 10€ Free consumption consumption 300GB

Smart offers from Tiscali Mobile

The Smart Basicthe Smart Basic 30 and the Smart Dati 300 are added to Smart 200, already in the catalog and reserved for customers from certain operators, which includes 200 GB, unlimited minutes and 100 text messages for just €8.99 a month.

All Smart offers can be purchased in Tiscali stores, online on the website www.tiscali.it and by calling the no. 130.

See also  Japan announces new sanctions against Russia: From the 18th, it will ban the export of semiconductors to Russia, etc.

You may also like

Tears of Blood premiere “LDS Mexico Tour 2022....

Two people have died in a bombing in...

adebajo about jokić | Sports

RCEP takes full effect for 15 signatories

Sabotage of the Nord Stream, the German police...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Saturday...

Sig Bergamin’s environment at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO...

Saudi Arabia expresses concern over ceasefire violations by...

a man died at Trastevere station, line stopped

Udinese News | Pereyra in history: Sunday there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy