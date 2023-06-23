“Titan Imploded Hours After Submersion”. The revelations of the US Navy

Of her implosion, now, there is certainty. But the Titanthe submarine that dared to defy the curse of Titanic bringing wealthy tourists to observe the remains of the famous wreck at a depth of almost 4,000 meters, it imploded a few hours later the diveand not after days when it was missing in the abyss. This was revealed by an unspecified source of the US Navywhich al Wall Street Journal he explained that he had already detected the sounds of its implosion on Sunday, the day on which the vehicle had submerged. And this thanks to a top secret mechanism with underwater microphones of which it is supplied to detect the presence of enemy submarines. “There United States Navy conducted an analysis of the acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the vicinity of where the submersible was operating Titan when communications were cut off,” an official told the financial newspaper, who cited experts who were involved in the search for the missing bathyscaphe on condition of anonymity. “Although not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the incident commander to assist the ongoing search and rescue mission,” he added. There US Coast Guard stated that he found the wreck of the submarine near the remains of the Titanicwhich is 3,800 meters below sea level.

Read Also

The Titan imploded: all 5 on board declared dead. The wreckage of the submarine found 500 meters from the Titanic: “Catastrophic loss of pressure”

The searches – The freeze on the few remaining hopes of finding the vehicle and its passengers still alive had already arrived on Thursday morning with the tweet of the US authorities on the discovery of the debris. A chirping of few words with which the Coast Guardwhile not yet unbalancing himself in official statements and announcements, had in fact hinted that for i cinque adventurers it was over now. The robot deployed to scour i backdrops chasing the submarine unearthed the bathyscaphe landing frame and its rear along with three other pieces just near the bow of the Titanic. The vehicle imploded instantly due to a “catastrophic loss of pressure”, the authorities explained in the evening, confirming the fears of the experts who had hypothesized a structural failure due to the pressure or a malfunction.

Read Also

“I’ve been on the Titan: there are no seats or toilets but an emergency kit. My expedition went well but I knew I was risking it”

Al quarto day Of searches, the chances of being able to save the crew were on the other hand reduced to a flicker considering the freezing cold and the oxygen most likely exhausted if the bathyscaphe was still intact. Despite this i researchersthanks to the good weather, they continue unabated and with an ever greater urgency activity, assisted by specialized medical personnel with a hyperbaric chamber capable of containing six people, ready for use should there have been a miracle. The US coastal authorities e canadians were joined by those of the United Kingdom. London has in fact sent a military plane of the Raf with specialized equipment and carrying a submarine officer, the lieutenant Richard Kantharia, expert connoisseur of submarine warfare and diving operations. An extraordinary deployment of forces which, however, was unable to save the life of the managing director of OceanGate Stockton Rushto the British billionaire Hamish Hardingin French Paul-Henry Nargeolet and to the Pakistani businessman and his son Shahzada e Suleman Dawood.

Read Also

“Shock sounds every 30 minutes” heard by sonar: but searches for Titan submarine are negative. The oxygen will run out on Thursday at 11

The controversies – In the face of such a tragedy, the controversy about OceanGate and its CEO are not subsiding. In the viewfinder of criticisms there is the structure of the submarineoperated via a game controller Logitech F710the lack of controls on safety but also the delays in sounding the alarm once contact is lost. The Titanas well as similar vehicles, was subject to very limited regulatory oversight and this – according to critics – paved the way for shortcuts in terms of company security. Traveling on the submarine of OceanGate it was “a kamikaze operation,” he said Arthur Loibl, the 61-year-old German who did the same two years ago immersion. The experts they believe that one of the submarine’s problems was its repeated use: due to its structure it was in fact suitable for crossing underwater for a limited number of times, not for diving as often as it did. THE multiple trips they may in fact have weakened the structure, causing its catastrophic collapse.