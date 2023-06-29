Titan, the debris of the imploded submarine brought to the surface: among the wreckage also “presumed human remains”

Between reported debris on the surface from within the wreck of the Titan, il imploded submarine during the descent that should have led to the Titanic sunk to the bottom of the ocean (and which instead turned into tragedy), have also been recovered presumed human remains: to report it is the US Coast Guardwhich will transport the recovered fragments to the north Atlantic in a port of the United States, where they will be analyzed by doctors.

“The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with insights into the cause of the tragedy. There is still much work to be done in understanding the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and ensure that a similar tragedy does not happen again,” he said Jason Neubauerpresident of the Marine Board of Investigation.

The news comes nearly a week after authorities announced (following a massive international search and rescue effort) that the wreck of the submarine had been recovered, which disappeared while trying to reach the ocean floor for a “close up” search. the remains of Titanic.

According to a statement made last week by the Coast Guardthe five crew members who were on board the submarine probably died instantly following a “catastrophic implosion“.

Once the operations in the open sea were concluded, the debris of the vessel was taken to the mainland at the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in eastern Canada, and it was precisely the Canadian media that showed pieces of what appear to be parts of the hull. There Horizon Arctic, a Canadian vessel transported a remotely operated vehicle to search the ocean floor for parts of the submarine.

“We have finished our part at sea,” he told theAfp the spokesman of Pelagic Research Services, Jeff Mahoneythe company that had also deployed his submarine robot to scan the bottom of theAtlantic. “This was an extremely risky operation, both for the robot and for the crew who worked 24/7 with virtually no sleep for the entire duration of the operation,” he continued, confirming that all teams are now returning. in United States. To determine the causes of the implosion of the submarine have been opened two inquiries, one from the Canada and the other of United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

