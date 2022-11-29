[The Paper]On November 28, local time, the British government plans to allocate 1 billion pounds (about 8.67 billion yuan) of public funds for residential insulation projects from the beginning of next year. Previously, the UK had only provided such assistance to needy families.

Reuters reported on November 28 that British Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt said in a statement in the early hours of the day that this ECO+ (extreme energy saving) plan “will help thousands of Britons to keep warm better to reduce consumption Could save families hundreds of pounds.”

British Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Grant Shapps (Grant Shapps) also said that the residential insulation project will help the UK reduce its dependence on imported energy. Shapps also said the government would launch an £18m public information campaign to encourage the public to prevent drafts in their homes, switch off heating in empty rooms and lower boiler temperatures.

The UK government said the proposed scheme to insulate homes would run from early 2023 until March 2026, helping to meet an immediate target of reducing energy consumption by 15% by 2030.

According to previous reports, affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the surge in natural gas prices, Europe is facing an energy crisis. The United Kingdom has long relied on natural gas as its main energy supply, so it has suffered a severe blow.