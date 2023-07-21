Today’s friendly match is now LIVE

The Editorial Board Friday 21 July 2023, 10:13

ROMA – The Roma back on the field. In Trigoria the Giallorossi face off in Trigoria in a friendly and behind closed doors Latina, a team that plays in Lega Pro, after having already won in the first summer test against Boreale (4-0). For Mourinho it’s an opportunity to continue testing the team and introduce new signings. Follow the match live.

10:51

16′ – A huge double chance for Roma

Another great opportunity for Rome. New assist from Bove for Aouar, the French-Algerian lets himself be hypnotized by Cardinali who first rejects him and then sensationally neutralizes Belotti’s rejection.

10:46

11′ – Belotti’s sensational mistake

Excellent one two on the trocar between Solbakken and Belotti. The ex-Turin center forward in front of the goal butts the ball and sends the ball sensationally to the side.

10:43

8′- Spunto di Bove, concludes Karsdorp

Excellent starting point from Bove who, after recovering the ball in midfield, immediately triggers Karsdorp vertically. The Dutchman in the area, aloof, finds only Cardinali’s gloves.

10:40

5′ – Smalling chance at the invitation of Aouar

First chance for Rome. Corner kick taken by Aouar on the left, Smalling’s header misses the target from a good position.

10:35

1′ – Rome-Latina begins

The friendly begins. First ball beaten by Roma, with the new red uniform. Latina instead with the blue shirt and black shorts. Giallorossi ball possession, goi guests with a low center of gravity and to close the spaces.

10:33

Latina with three former Roma players on the field

This is the official formation of Latina (to understand the tactical deployment): Cardinali, Serbouti, Cortinovis, Di Livio, Sannipoli, Mastroianni, Cittadino, De Sanctis, Ercolano, Riccardi, Fabrizi. There are three former Roma players on the pitch: Cardinali, Riccardi and Di Livio.

10:30

Roma’s official training

ROMA (3-4-2-1): debase; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Karsdorp, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski; Solbakken, Aouar; Belotti.

10:25

Players on the pitch

It’s hot: 32 degrees in Trigoria and a lot of humidity, Mourinho is already sitting on the bench and talking to the staff. The players are warming up on the field next door.

10:15

Roma will let the children in

The challenge is behind closed doors but Roma will let the children in, waiting outside the Giallorossi sports centre.

10:10

When does Rome-Latina start

The race is scheduled at 10:30. For Roma this will be the last friendly in Italy before leaving for the training camp in Portugal.

Trigoria (Rome)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

