At last! “pataíta” to storm clouds and bad times with that genuine joy of living, nervous and contagious like few others, made in Jerez… Finally! the seventh studio album by the most flamenco and Martian gypsy in the galaxy, “Amazing” (23) of Tomasito. Work that began to take shape in 2019 and that slowed down due to the pandemic. So these ten songs have been cooked over a slow fire, like the cabbage stews and stews with mint that give off their aromas through the windows of Santiago a la Plazuela, mingling with the orange blossoms of the orange trees in the streets.

“Because I want to live orbiting the galaxy, / I always have somewhere to go, wherever I go I have a home.” This ode to the little things, to, as it sings in “My neighborhood”, “life is the details”takes off brimming with rhythm and joy, with the spaceship that goes “From Jerez to Pluto”dedicated to the great Miguel Benítez, singer, composer and guitarist of Los Delinqüentes, who left us so early, but whose spirit continues to illuminate more than a thousand suns. “I get together with the Martians, / they have mushrooms for breakfast in the morning, / what a piece of stone. / Here I am happy, I do not lack anything, / and I have been a week “. Supported by the garrapatera family: ex-Delinqüentes Rafael Ramos (percussion and choirs), Manuel Morilla (choirs) and Daniel Quiñones (choirs and bass), and together with the Jerez-born cantaora Tomasa Peña (choirs), the flamenco guitar of Paco Castro , and the drums of also producer Lele Leiva.

It’s been almost a decade since that last solo studio album, “Enlighten” (13) and, in between, numerous collaborations, tours and a great success, “Gypsy citizen” (17), with new song included, “Free and my way.” And so Tomás Moreno Romero, Tomasito, continues dancing and singing on the wild side, extremely free and in his own way. From the revisited anthem “Wine and fish”, of those neighborhood superheroes with whom he teamed up in the super group G-5 (Kiko Veneno, Muchachito Bombo Infierno and the Delinqüentes Ratón y Canijo), to the hooligan, in times of electronic machines, “The mixer”, rumba-bacala with a lot of jokes and jokes, going through the festival of happiness without pause “The bars”where “life is much better”where life “it looks different color”.

“enjoy life” and joyful hustler of multicolored professions, more of a chameleon than Bowie in “Relevant professions” Of which I could live: “Shepherd of clouds, driver of dragons, / confidant of flowers, accountant of the stars, / observer of the winds, / caretaker of good times, / commentator of candles, / instant technician…”. And if the bodies decay in the wee hours of the morning after so much partying, nothing better than distributing rumbero soup to everyone in the bars of Lavapies “The Walking Dead”.

The most polyhedral, fun and mutant of the bailaores-singers, the only one of his kind, with flamenco, rock and inspiration as his flagship, halfway between Frank Zappa, Lola Flores and Fred Astaire, he can pass with the same freshness and pinch of the reggae and sunny rhythms of “The Smoothie”, to start por bulerías with “lie is” or end up rocking with the soft flamenco of “Handsome people”.

In“Amazing” we meet him again Tomasito more flamenco, one of those unrepeatable artists who, if he didn’t exist, would have to be invented.