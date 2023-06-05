Home » Tomorrow 24-hour strike of public and private bus transport in Sicily
Tomorrow 24-hour strike of public and private bus transport in Sicily

Tomorrow 24-hour strike of public and private bus transport in Sicily

Tomorrow, Monday 5 June, a 24-hour strike of public and private transport in Sicily is expected, which will affect the workers of the transport companies Etna Trasporti, Segesta, Sicilbus and Interbus, who will meet in front of…

