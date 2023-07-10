Tomorrow’s horoscope July 11, 2023 for all signs according to Blackbeard

Horoscope for tomorrow July 11, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Horoscope for tomorrow July 11th

Aries. 21/3-20/4 The White Lady leaves your mark, but first warns you, with the quadrature to Pluto and Mercury, of the possibility of an unpleasant quarrel. Try to be aware. By being able to avoid confrontation, you would certainly save a lot of precious energy. Tour. 21/4-20/5 The lunar conjunction with Jupiter will give you a hand in healing from some physical or psychic aches. Put your own into it, with a healthy lifestyle. Excellent energies, thanks to the trine between the Moon and Mars. You can even do without coffee if you want. Twins. 21/5-21/6 Go back to the roots of a little suffering, to try to heal it completely. This is why the help of a partner can be very valuable. Surrender to the evidence, without necessarily wanting to swim against the tide. What a pain! Cancer. 22/6-22/7 After causing you some nervousness, due to the quadrature with Mercury, the Moon turns the page to land in your friend and faithful Toro. It will be much easier to forgive and be forgiven. After all, who can truly say they are perfect? Leone. 23/7-23/8 Being the Moon in slow Taurus, you could collide with a really unnerving bureaucratic length. But the arrival of Mercury makes things easier for you. Optimism should never be too much, or you could risk getting into some trouble. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 Thanks to the lunar trigon with Mars, you will be able to replenish your coffers and without even working too hard. Positions of responsibility. At work you give your best, but in matters of the heart you may fall behind. We need balance. Balance. 23/9-22/10 By worrying more about the past or the future rather than the present, you may not have the right concentration to face an interview. Abandon all mental ruminations and simply put into practice what you already know. Scorpio. 23/10-22/11 You won’t be able to reach your goal immediately. Even if it takes longer, that doesn’t mean you’re not on the right track. Watch out for the distrust with which you look at the world, it can’t help but influence you. You need more optimism. Sagittarius. 23/11-21/12 Dealing with a person who is not really timely in understanding the hidden meaning of your words could be very frustrating. Don’t be overly critical, someone might not wait to pay you back. Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1 After overcoming the harsh oppression and turbulence of the quadrature of the Moon with Pluto, you will be rewarded by its transit in the sign of Taurus. You’ll be back on track in no time. You only need one look to immediately understand what people think of you. Acquarium. 21/1-19/2 You can’t stand some small sudden change or someone who maybe doesn’t like minding their own business. What a big bummer! You wish you could have the last word on a subject close to your heart. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 Friendly lunar relationships with Saturn are a healing balm, in situations where you need to demonstrate all your loyalty. It’s the right time to ask to be nominated for an interesting and profitable project.