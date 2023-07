Desperate times call for desperate measures. In a boiling Athens, crossed by the Cerberus heat wave that pushed temperatures above 40 degrees, the government has announced its decision: to close the Acropolis in the central hours of the day.

The Parthenon, at the top of the hill overlooking the city, is one of the main attractions of the Greek capital, which in recent days has hosted tourists exhausted by the high temperatures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook