Prologis, world leader and expert in the logistics real estate sector, today announced the delivery at Prologis Park Piacenza of a new BTS property developed for Torello, a historic business from Campania that operates in the field of road haulage, logistics and distribution services . The modern building in energy class A4, called DC9, is spread over a covered area of ​​about 9,000 square meters, of which 600 square meters of offices and is the center of gravity of a total area of ​​about 43,000 square meters. This is the second property made available to this important logistics operator at Prologis Park Piacenza. With this new development, Prologis Park Piacenza is almost complete. In fact, only 13,000 square meters of land can still be developed in the Granella area.

The DC9 building is a cross-dock that develops along two large bays, each more than 27 meters wide and has 73 loading bays for heavy vehicles on the long sides. Outside, the squares are illuminated with LED systems, can accommodate up to 123 articulated lorries and 35 parking spaces with provision for recharging stations for electric cars. Access security is guaranteed by a double control system, consisting of a bar and gate, as well as by the preparation for the future construction of an access control sentry box.

The DC9 has a height of 7.5 meters under tile, a floor with a capacity of 5,000 kg/m2, a temperature-controlled cell of about 4,000 square meters and 30 recharging stations for lithium trolleys in addition to office area certified in class A4. Fire safety is guaranteed by smoke detection systems and by a system that connects an internal and external hydrant ring powered by a pumping station with 80 cubic meters of water reserve.

The sustainability of the property, which has LEED® Silver and ISO 14001 certifications, is also ensured by the installation of LED lighting systems and a 202 kWp photovoltaic system. Consumption management is made possible via the Smart Meter intelligent system, which can be used and monitored remotely via a system for the integrated management of all the building’s technological functions (BMS).