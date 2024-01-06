Home » TORELLO The Campania company enters the ‘Italy’s Best Employers 2024’ ranking – Companies
TORELLO The Campania company enters the 'Italy's Best Employers 2024' ranking – Companies

TORELLO The Campania company enters the 'Italy's Best Employers 2024' ranking

Torello Trasporti srl, with a score of 7.96, enters the ranking of the most virtuous companies on the Italian scene “Italy’s Best Employers 2024”.

‹‹We were rewarded for our commitment to seeking the well-being of our employees, a recognition we were missing!››. Concetta Torello expresses joy in learning the news, but also satisfaction for the trust reciprocated regarding the projects that are being carried out. ‹‹The job market has changed dramatically for years. The new generations are looking at projects that can integrate values ​​and new forms of work at the same time. We had intuition that these would be the assets of the future››.

The ranking brings together the 450 top companies in Italy evaluated on the basis of an independent survey organized by the Statista platform which also involved the readers of Corriere della Sera.

A post-pandemic litmus test is certainly the internal well-being of a company, the absence of which is a symptom of possible structural problems such as job insecurity and uncertain economic climate and it is no coincidence that Torello has maintained high standards of job attractiveness despite the period difficult.

The need to make workplaces increasingly cohesive, inclusive and participatory has extended the concept of welfare to wellbeing which refers to a more general well-being based on the conciliation of work-life times, a status which concerns the social, financial aspect and professional.

With management that is attentive to the environment and social issues, we confirm that we are a constantly updated reality, capable of attracting and retaining new talent and channeling energy towards the achievement of new and ambitious sustainability objectives.

