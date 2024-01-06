Home » Modica Calcio returns to the field. Away against Milazzo
Sports

Modica Calcio returns to the field. Away against Milazzo

by admin
Modica Calcio returns to the field. Away against Milazzo

It’s time to return to the field for Modica Calcio, after a long period of celebrations, the group found itself with different faces but with the same goal as always, that of raising the name of the city high and honoring the rossoblu shirt.

Strano’s team starts its journey again, starting the second round, with a very delicate away match like the one in Milazzo. Not a simple match, as it wasn’t in the first leg when the County team closed the game with just one goal, scored by Agodirin.

It will be like starting from scratch, despite having to recover points from the top, a group that has changed in different interpreters and that will be called upon to unite immediately to resume the path that the club expects from this group, with the utmost commitment and maximum dedication from all parties involved.

“The group is growing and working well – declares Mister Strano – we start this second round with a prepared team that trains well every day and is growing visibly. We start 2024 against Milazzo, certainly a team that is increasingly establishing itself as a good reality. From my point of view, any team the calendar put in front of us would have been a difficult match. We need points and we have the right cards to earn them.”

The first list of players called up for 2024, net of the injuries of Alfieri, Guerci and Manfrè. Here are Mr. Strano’s choices for the Milazzo challenge scheduled for Sunday 7 December at 3:00 pm:

See also  Victor to the Spurs, "Wembamania" shakes the NBA. French first choice

Goalkeepers: Basso, Marino

Defenders: Ababei, Ballatore, Cacciola, Diop, Parisi, Trovato M., Vindigni

Midfielders: Biondi, Cicero, Incatasciato, Palermo, Palmisano, Prezzabile, Strano.

Attackers: Agodirin, Azzara, Famà, Savasta

You may also like

Masters 2024: Ding Junhui makes 147 maximum break...

the starred menus of Charles Caudrelier

Draymond Green Reveals: Adam Silver Convinced Me Not...

Mbappé to Real? Telenovela without end. Information about...

Serie A, the five things the first round...

Tennis: Ofner at a new career high

Stars caress the classification and Giants sink in...

GYULA BOBIS’ FIGHT FOR GOLD AT THE 1948...

the video of the Milan-Trentino-Corriere TV volleyball match

Spanish anti-doping agency suspected of ‘irregularities’ to cover...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy