(TTG China/Comprehensive) The Thai government has adjusted entry regulations, requiring all inbound tourists to provide proof of at least 2 doses of the new crown vaccination. Thailand emphasized that the new rules treat all arrivals equally.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health AnutinSaid that in addition to vaccination certificates, if passengers entering Thailand, their country or region requires a new crown negative test certificate when entering Thailand, passengers should purchase new crown pneumonia travel insurance when entering Thailand to ensure that positive passengers can afford it before leaving Thailand Treatment costs. Tourists should wear masks when taking public transportation and entering and leaving public places.

Thailand canceled the requirements for vaccination certificates and new crown test certificates for inbound tourists in October last year. The new regulations did not require tourists to provide test certificates.

Anutin said that the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the local epidemic situation and adjust the entry regulations according to the actual situation. He suggested that the governments of all tourist hotspots across the country prepare medical facilities and medicines, and that tourism and transportation service personnel should receive at least 4 doses of vaccines.

According to Chinanews.com,Lin Meitong, Director of the Chengdu Office of the National Tourism Administration of ThailandHe said that Thailand welcomes Chinese tourists to Thailand very much, and currently maintains the same policy for Chinese tourists and tourists from other countries, and does not treat them differently. The Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts that 5 million Chinese tourists will travel to Thailand in 2023, of which tourists from the western region, mainly from Sichuan and Chongqing, are expected to account for 20%.