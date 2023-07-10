Traffic accident on Zvezdara | Info

There was a serious traffic accident on Zvezdara.

Source: INSTAGRAM/MOJ_BEO_GRAD / SCREENSHOT

A serious traffic accident happened tonight in Dimitrija Tucovića Street in Zvezdara.

As it is known, there were injured people in the accident and they were transported to the Emergency Center. Their condition, as well as the extent of their injuries, are currently unknown. As can be seen in the videos published on the “moj_beo_grad_” Instagram page, two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Both were crushed by the force of the blow, and the heart was everywhere on the road. The police are on the scene and investigating. Traffic was stopped in the lane where the accident occurred.

(WORLD/Blic)

