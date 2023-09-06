Tragic Death of Leukemia Patient Sajarys Gonzalez Arce: Social Media’s O+ Blood Donation Request Goes Unfulfilled

Leukemia Patient, Sajarys de la Caridad González Arce, Dies in Havana after O+ Blood Donation Appeal

Tragic news has emerged from Havana, as Sajarys de la Caridad González Arce, a young leukemia patient whose battle had spread across social media, has passed away. The 11-year-old girl’s story gained attention after a desperate plea was made for O+ blood donors to help combat her condition.

The heartbreaking news was shared on social media by actress and model, Isol G, who had actively campaigned for support for Sajarys. “My beautiful girl. Fly high, you were a warrior until the end of your days… You left many hopes broken, but you will always live in our hearts… Rest in peace, my dear Sajarys,” Isol G expressed.

Sajarys’ plight was initially made public on August 16, when her mother, Amelia Calzadilla, revealed that her daughter suffered from medullary aplasia. Calzadilla also emphasized the urgent requirement for O+ blood donations to facilitate her treatment.

Initially admitted to the therapy room at the Cerro Pediatric Hospital for hemorrhagic dengue, Sajarys’ condition failed to stabilize, necessitating her transfer to another medical facility for more comprehensive blood tests. The results of these tests confirmed the diagnosis of marrow aplasia, which hampers the production of platelets, leaving her with an alarmingly low hemoglobin count of 6. She was subsequently admitted to the Pediatric ward of the Institute of Hematology.

In the ensuing days, Cuban activists united in their efforts to secure an O+ blood donor for Sajarys, utilizing social media platforms to raise awareness. Isol G updated concerned followers, stating that the young girl had commenced chemotherapy treatment and urgently required a blood donation to boost her platelet and red blood cell levels.

Tragically, Sajarys de la Caridad González Arce lost her battle with leukemia, leaving her loved ones and countless well-wishers devastated. This news serves as a somber reminder of the importance of blood donations and the ongoing need for support in the fight against devastating diseases.

