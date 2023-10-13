Home » Tragic Discovery: Body of Man Presumably Drowned Found in Guantánamo Canal
World

Tragic Discovery: Body of Man Presumably Drowned Found in Guantánamo Canal

by admin
Tragic Discovery: Body of Man Presumably Drowned Found in Guantánamo Canal

Man’s Body Found Drowned in Canal in Guantánamo

The body of a man, presumed to have drowned, was discovered this Thursday in the Callejón de Lola canal in the town of Jamaica, Guantánamo. Local journalist Miguel Reyes reported the incident on his Facebook profile, stating that the authorities have not yet identified the deceased.

According to Reyes, the individual was estimated to be between 50 and 55 years old, around 1.60 meters tall, with an “Indian” complexion and heavyset. The man was dressed in a sweater with blue, red, and white stripes, along with light water-colored jeans.

The body is currently in the Department of Forensic Medicine at the San Rafael Cemetery. A user in the Facebook group Revolico Guantanamero shared a post with a photograph of the deceased, appealing to family or friends to come forward and identify him. The local community is greatly saddened by this tragic incident.

Sadly, this incident comes only a little over a month after a 20-year-old young man drowned in Guantánamo while attempting to rescue a relative at a beach in Barriguita, Baracoa. In September, another young man named Robert Betancourt Zaragoza died in Camagüey after drowning in a dam.

A tragic event occurred in the town of Australia, Matanzas, as two brothers drowned in a river, plunging their family into grief. This incident deeply impacted the entire community. In yet another unfortunate occurrence, cousins Yuleidis Sánchez Escalante (13 years old) and Claudia Escalante Carmenate (16 years old) lost their lives by drowning in a pool in a river in Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba, despite the rescue efforts made by their friends.

See also  Superbonus scam, 10 arrests in a police-finance blitz - Veneto

These tragic incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of water safety and the need for increased awareness and preventative measures.

You may also like

MS’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has the green...

Google Pixel 8 Pro, 8 and 7a with...

“Venom”, Paul Rodie’s passionate twilight western

Synod of Bishops Unites in Prayer for Peace...

The Japanese government wants to abolish the Unification...

fears that Israeli army is preparing for ethnic...

Kfar Aza, Israel shows Blinken photos of killed...

Medical System in Gaza on Verge of Collapse...

EU opens investigation against X, “clarify on disinformation”

Tonali and Zaniolo investigated in the betting case:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy