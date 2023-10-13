Tragic Discovery: Body of Man Presumably Drowned Found in Guantánamo Canal

Man’s Body Found Drowned in Canal in Guantánamo

The body of a man, presumed to have drowned, was discovered this Thursday in the Callejón de Lola canal in the town of Jamaica, Guantánamo. Local journalist Miguel Reyes reported the incident on his Facebook profile, stating that the authorities have not yet identified the deceased.

According to Reyes, the individual was estimated to be between 50 and 55 years old, around 1.60 meters tall, with an “Indian” complexion and heavyset. The man was dressed in a sweater with blue, red, and white stripes, along with light water-colored jeans.

The body is currently in the Department of Forensic Medicine at the San Rafael Cemetery. A user in the Facebook group Revolico Guantanamero shared a post with a photograph of the deceased, appealing to family or friends to come forward and identify him. The local community is greatly saddened by this tragic incident.

Sadly, this incident comes only a little over a month after a 20-year-old young man drowned in Guantánamo while attempting to rescue a relative at a beach in Barriguita, Baracoa. In September, another young man named Robert Betancourt Zaragoza died in Camagüey after drowning in a dam.

A tragic event occurred in the town of Australia, Matanzas, as two brothers drowned in a river, plunging their family into grief. This incident deeply impacted the entire community. In yet another unfortunate occurrence, cousins Yuleidis Sánchez Escalante (13 years old) and Claudia Escalante Carmenate (16 years old) lost their lives by drowning in a pool in a river in Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba, despite the rescue efforts made by their friends.

These tragic incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of water safety and the need for increased awareness and preventative measures.

