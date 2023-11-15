Tragic Motorcyclist Death in Havana: Collision with State Mercedes on Malecón

A tragic accident on the Malecón in Havana on Tuesday resulted in the death of a motorcyclist after colliding with a state-run Mercedes car traveling at high speed. The incident was reported by an anonymous user in the Facebook group “BUS & TRUCK ACCIDENTS for more experience and fewer victims,” who shared a photo showing the covered body of the victim and traffic halted by the police.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Prado and Malecón, as reported in the group “Accidents in Cuba,” where users also shared images of the aftermath. This is not the only recent incident on the Malecón, as a Cuban police car suffered significant damage on Monday after leaving the road and colliding with a wall.

According to user Frank González Williams, the police car from the Provincial Transit Directorate sustained damage when it hit the wall near the US Embassy. The curve of the Malecón near the embassy has been identified as a dangerous spot due to wet pavement, leading to numerous accidents, some of which have been fatal.

Official statistics on traffic accidents in Cuba from January to October 2023 reveal that excessive speed contributed to 13% of deaths and 10% of injuries, while 142 accidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol resulted in 34 deaths and 178 injuries. In total, there have been 6,965 accidents reported during that period.

The Malecón in Havana continues to be a high-risk area for traffic accidents, with authorities warning drivers to exercise caution when navigating this stretch of road. The recent tragedies serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety for all travelers.