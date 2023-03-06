Home World Train hits cattle, traffic stopped for two hours in the Palermo area
Train hits cattle, traffic stopped for two hours in the Palermo area

Train hits cattle, traffic stopped for two hours in the Palermo area

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

Railway traffic interrupted for about two hours on the Palermo, Agrigento, Caltanissetta line. The regional train hit a bovine between Sciara and Montemaggiore in the province of Palermo. The intervention of the intervention teams was necessary to free…

