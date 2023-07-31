Trains delayed on the line between Florence and Rome after a breakdown of a Frecciarossa stopped for 4 hours in Terni

A four-hour odyssey for Italian and foreign travellers, including an eighth month pregnant woman, who this morning had left at

10.10 from Milan central station and which, due to an electrical fault, remained stationary in the Umbrian countryside, at the height of Allerona, in the province of Terni. After the breakdown, the movement of trains on the fast line between Florence and Rome went haywire.

“Ko Air Conditioning”

The passenger Stella Maris talks about the inconvenience associated with the high temperatures: «The heat was the number one enemy also because the air conditioning didn’t work, except in two carriages where it continued to cool». In this regard, Trenitalia has announced that the inconvenience, linked to the lack of air conditioning on board the damaged Frecciarossa, would have been contained and limited to an initial period, and that in any case the passengers have been assisted and will be able to obtain a full refund of the ticket.

Change of train

All passengers were able to continue their journey after being transferred to another train that had arrived from Rome. So they set off again in the direction of Salerno.

Train chaos

Following the breakdown on the fast Florence-Rome section, railway traffic was slowed down, with other trains accumulating delays of over an hour and other convoys being diverted to the conventional line, thus resulting in longer journey times. long. Strong delay for the 9587 train from Turin Porta Nuova to Reggio Calabria Centrale. Delays of over 60 minutes also for the 9425 Venice Santa Lucia-Naples Central line, the 9643 Milan Central-Naples Central line and the 8576 Rome Termini-Genoa Piazza Principe line.