Transparency International away from Russia: the NGO liquidated after Moscow declared it "unwanted"

Transparency International away from Russia: the NGO liquidated after Moscow declared it "unwanted"

The governing body of Transparency International Russia declared that it had started the liquidation process of the Autonomous Center of Non Profit Organizations TI-R founded in December of 1999. The decision of the Board of Directors comes after the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation on March 6, 2023 indicated the movement Transparency International come unwanted organization.

In the press release available on the website of Transparency International Russia reads: “Since May 2000 the Autonomous Center of Non-Profit Organization Ti-R is a separate entity registered in accordance with Russian law. It is a separate national organization, so by law it is not has never been and cannot be declared unwanted“.

The prosecution accused Transparency International of “interfering in Russia’s internal affairs”. An accusation that the organization considers “sudden, unjustified, unmotivated and offensive” and which makes TI-R’s work effectively impossible. The Transparency International Russia team, continues the press release, will continue to have as its mission and strategic objective “the fight against corruption in all its forms and the reduction of tolerance for corruption in Russia”, in “any form in which we will certainly continue our work.” And again: “We believe that international, regional and transnational cooperation to promote the fight against corruption, integrity and civil commitment will inevitably prevail over isolation and any form of violation of human rights”.

Transparency International Russia (TI-R) is an autonomous non-profit organization which is part of Transparency International, an international movement founded in 1993 that brings together more than 100 independent organizations around the world. TI’s goal is the fight against corruption and dissemination of the principles of transparency, responsibility, integrity and honesty.

