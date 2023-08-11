TRANSPORT Marebonus regulation approved by MIT and MEF: 21.5 million euros per year until 2026 – News

The green light has arrived from MIT and MEF to the new regulation on Marebonus. The decree guarantees the disbursement of the resources allocated from 2023 to 2026 (equivalent to 21.5 million euros per year).

“We are decidedly satisfied with the green light given by the MIT and MEF to the new Marebonus Regulation, which testifies to the Government’s attention and awareness of how much this incentive measure is necessary both for companies operating in maritime intermodal transport and for the community, considering the significant benefits it produces in environmental, economic and social terms, which ALIS has always highlighted and demonstrated”.

Thus the Vice-President and General Manager of ALIS Marcello Di Caterina comments on the note by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi relating to the approval of the Marebonus Regulation and, in particular, to the MIT-MEF interministerial decree which regulates the methods for allocating and disbursing the resources starting from 2023.

“The news of this decree is undoubtedly very important because it guarantees the disbursement of the resources allocated from 2023 to 2026, equivalent to 21.5 million euros per year, and we remain confident that the Government will be able to find the optimal solution also in order not to lose the resources not yet disbursed for the year 2022″.

