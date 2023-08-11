Home » TRANSPORT Marebonus regulation approved by MIT and MEF: 21.5 million euros per year until 2026 – News
World

TRANSPORT Marebonus regulation approved by MIT and MEF: 21.5 million euros per year until 2026 – News

by admin
TRANSPORT Marebonus regulation approved by MIT and MEF: 21.5 million euros per year until 2026 – News

The green light has arrived from MIT and MEF to the new regulation on Marebonus. The decree guarantees the disbursement of the resources allocated from 2023 to 2026 (equivalent to 21.5 million euros per year).

“We are decidedly satisfied with the green light given by the MIT and MEF to the new Marebonus Regulation, which testifies to the Government’s attention and awareness of how much this incentive measure is necessary both for companies operating in maritime intermodal transport and for the community, considering the significant benefits it produces in environmental, economic and social terms, which ALIS has always highlighted and demonstrated”.

Thus the Vice-President and General Manager of ALIS Marcello Di Caterina comments on the note by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi relating to the approval of the Marebonus Regulation and, in particular, to the MIT-MEF interministerial decree which regulates the methods for allocating and disbursing the resources starting from 2023.

“The news of this decree is undoubtedly very important because it guarantees the disbursement of the resources allocated from 2023 to 2026, equivalent to 21.5 million euros per year, and we remain confident that the Government will be able to find the optimal solution also in order not to lose the resources not yet disbursed for the year 2022″.

See also  Senaid Memić sentenced to one-month detention | Info

You may also like

A qualified woman was rejected by everyone for...

The neglected villa of Dejan Bodiroga in Tivat...

Pope Francis Warns of the Risks of Artificial...

The launch of the Russian rocket to the...

Michela Murgia, the rights writer has died –...

The investigation into the murder of the presidential...

Blonde Redhead advance “Before”, a song from their...

Former Mayor of San Salvador Acquitted in One...

Rome, rapes a woman and resumes with his...

Daily Horoscope for August 11, 2023 | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy