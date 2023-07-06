TRANSPORT The new section of the M4 underground line has been inaugurated in Milan – News

The new section of the M4 subway linking Linate airport with San Babila station was inaugurated today in Milan.

The event was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, the Mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala and the authorities.

The new section makes it possible to connect Linate airport directly to the center of Milan, thus facilitating travel for arriving or departing passengers.

Furthermore, the opening of this new section represents an important step towards the sustainability of the Milanese public transport system.

The M4 metro is in fact a means of transport with low environmental impact, which will help reduce the use of private vehicles and greenhouse gas emissions. This will lead to a decrease in air pollution and improve the air quality in the city.

