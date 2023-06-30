Transpotec Logitec 2024 The most important transport and logistics event from 8 to 11 May – News

The countdown to the next appointment with Transpotec Logitec 2024 is already starting. The leading event in Italy in the freight transport and logistics sector will take place from Wednesday 8 to Saturday 11 May 2024 at Fiera Milano.

Therefore, there is already excitement around the main event in the sector, a unique moment to take stock of the needs, innovations and prospects of road haulage which today is facing the urgencies and challenges associated with the issues of digitization and sustainability.

A reflection that began in the last edition, but which today needs further acceleration, especially in light of the stop, by 2035, of the production of endothermic engines for cars and vans, recently approved by the European Union, which should extend to 2040 for heavy vehicles.

Transpotec Logitec 2024 will be an opportunity to bring together all the main players in the sector – manufacturers, suppliers of integrated logistics solutions and infrastructures, institutions – for an articulated and constructive discussion that looks to the future of a sector that represents an important engine of national economy.

And if on the one hand the future will be discussed in the many meetings and conferences organized during the four days of the event, on the other hand it will already be a reality in the pavilions, thanks to innovative solutions to support more performing, aware and sustainable mobility, which manufacturers are working on and which are often already ready to be launched on the market: vehicles with low environmental impact, alternative fuels, bio fuels and intermodal transport solutions that make it possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and at the same time improve the transport efficiency and safety.