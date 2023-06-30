False testimony: Again charges against Modric in Croatia

Luka Modric is again threatened with legal trouble in his home country. The public prosecutor’s office in Osijek has brought charges against the 37-year-old for allegedly making false statements, Croatian media reported unanimously on Thursday. Ex-national player Dejan Lovren, who ended his career in the national team after third place at the World Cup in Qatar, is also affected.

There was a first verdict in the same matter five years ago, when Modric escaped a conviction for alleged false statements. The Real Madrid midfielder had to testify in court against former Croatian football mogul Zdravko Mamic and his accomplices.

At the time, Modric was accused by the public prosecutor of not telling the truth in the trial against Mamic and his accomplices in Osijek. It was also about his move from Dinamo Zagreb to Tottenham in 2008.

Ultimately, the court said at the time that a verdict against the vice world champion from 2018 would have been premature because the final outcome of the proceedings against Mamic had not yet been determined. As a witness, Modric had stated in court that he could no longer remember.

