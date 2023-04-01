Home World Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 01 April 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 01 April 2023 at 00:00

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 01 April 2023 at 00:00

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, on Saturday 01 April 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 3289 metres. The temperature detected…

