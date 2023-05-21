Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 21 May 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​1 minute ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Sunday 21 May 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 2881 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Sunday 21 May 2023 at 00:00 appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».