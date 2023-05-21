COME ON AND GO | Dinamo Sassari, gold bench

20
The hot comment of our Nando Mura after Dinamo Sassari’s victory in game 4 against Reyer Venezia (here the report), earning the championship semi-finals for the second consecutive year.
There is no more team than the one in which the bench scores, more or less, the same points as the quintet: it is the extra weapon that Bucchi has given to Dinamo.
Nando Mura
