Damián Di Bartolo commands the return of the Neuquino Rally to Rincón de los Sauces

With Eduardo Rueda as a guest with an all-wheel drive car, Damián Di Bartolo was left with the victory in the first stage of the Rincón de los Sauces Rally, for the third date of the Neuquén contest.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Di Bartolo, one of the main figures in the Neuquino Rally, He came out determined to be ahead, although he could not with the champion Diego Semper, who commanded in the first two stretches.

In the third, Di Bartolo was the fastest, Diego Semper lost a few seconds and that allowed him to keep the partial victory both in general and in Group N-2, where he leads the contest.

By Bartolo he prevailed in the general after beating Mauro Rocca, Diego Semper, Juan P. Ferraro, Jonathan Bastidas, Ramiro Douglas, Walter Cisterna, Roberto Semper, Javier Escuredo and Javier Mozzi Zovich.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Di Bartolo prevailed in Group N-2, escorted by Ferraro, BastidasClaudio Bisanti, David Abril and Pablo Mozzi Zovich. In Group N-2 Light, Javier Mozzi Zovich triumphed, followed by Horacio Marino, Sergio Basile, Adrián Altamirano, Claudio Bustos and Agustín Pérez.

In it Group N-1 led Matías Nimo, who surpassed Luciano Zurita and Damian Navarrete.

Marcelo Martínez commanded in Class A-7after relegating Tabaré Pintos, Daniel Sosa, Pablo Álvarez and Rodolfo Cingolani.

In the A-6 Rocca won, who surpassed Diego Semper, Douglas, Cisterna, Roberto Semper and Roberto Raimondi. On the A-5, Escudero triumphed, escorted by Alfredo Vinay, Darío Gutiérrez and Marcos Parra. In the A-1 Pablo Correa shonerelegating Ángel Mardonez, Sergio Tampanelli and Nicolás Ramírez.

It is Sunday from 9.13 the second stage will be held, which will repeat the route of the first with PE-4 and 6, Cácique-Recicladora Caracho (12.40 kilometers), and PE-5, Mina Carbón-Puesto Hernández (15.80 kilometers).



