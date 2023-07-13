Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 13 July 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 13 July 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 13 July 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​28 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Thursday 13 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4891 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -9.3 °C at an altitude of 5970 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Thursday 13 July 2023 at 00:00 appeared 28 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The earthquake in Turkey has killed 2,316 people, at least 78 aftershocks occurred, and 711 people were killed in neighboring countries!Turkish President declares 7 days of national mourning-Daily Economic News

You may also like

Chefs Campinas 2023 on Sunday, 07/16 – MONDO...

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Svitolina angry because she is not in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy