Home » “Obsolete rules for common shocks”: Draghi’s sticks from the EU
Business

“Obsolete rules for common shocks”: Draghi’s sticks from the EU

by admin
“Obsolete rules for common shocks”: Draghi’s sticks from the EU

Italian premier Mario Draghi at the 57th Annual Award Dinner of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation

The former Italian prime minister and former ECB president, Mario Draghi, was a guest at the Martin Feldstein Lecture of the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research)

Europe must equip itself with new rules that allow it to deal with common shocks rather than, as happened in the past, individual crises. This was stated by the former Italian prime minister and former president of the ECB, Mario Draghiospite alla Martin Feldstein Lecture del Nber (National Bureau of economic research).

Compared to the past, he highlighted, “the nature of the shocks we are facing is changing. With the pandemic, the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, we are increasingly faced with common and imported shocks rather than asymmetric shocks, created internally This shifts the problem from supporting struggling states to addressing shared challenges, thus creating a different alignment of political preferences.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  How much does the implementation of the second-generation phase-two project affect the solvency adequacy ratio of insurance companies? |Insurance Company_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

E-bikes: Hyped startup Vanmoof in dire financial straits

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy