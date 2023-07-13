Home » Three-month-old baby undergoing pancreatic surgery for a rare disease – Medicine
A three-month-old baby suffering from hyperinsulinism – a rare genetic disease of the pancreas which is the source of hypoglycaemic crises which, if not controlled, create delays in neuromotor development from early childhood – was successfully operated on in early June by a team multidisciplinary of the San Raffele and Policlinico hospitals of Milan. The surgery, the surgeons explained, was “decisive”, the child is fine, he was discharged a few days later and will not need any therapy.
The case was handled by a team of neonatologists, pediatric endocrinologists, anesthesiologists and surgeons. The collaboration and synergy between the experts of the two hospitals made it possible to intervene on the newborn by removing the malfunctioning portion of the small pancreas. The operation, under general anesthesia and lasting three hours, was conducted by Stefano Partelli and Nicolò Pecorelli, surgeons of the Pancreas and Transplant Unit of the San Raffaele, and by Ernesto Leva, of the pediatric surgery of the Polyclinic.
At the end, an abdominal drainage was applied, removed the following day, and there were no complications in the postoperative course.

