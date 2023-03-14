11
At the end of October 2022, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof had sought rescue in protective shield proceedings for the second time in less than three years. It was clear from the start that there would be significant cuts in the branch network. again.
Because Galeria has been in retreat for years, closing locations and cutting jobs. The following graphics show how the former retail icons Kaufhof and Karstadt became a need for restructuring.
