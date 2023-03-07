WARM UP Levante Star will celebrate the next March 17 the presentation party of its next edition at the Sala Lula Club, in Gran Vía, Madrid, together with Fat One y Chill Guys.

It will be an introductory appointment to warm up the engines for #WARMUP2023an edition in which the festival celebrates its fifth anniversary with the participation of Franz Ferdinand, The Kooks, Hot Chip, Moderat o Old Morlaamong others the Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April in La Fica (Murcia). In addition, on Friday, April 28, the Welcome V Anniversary will be held with Kasabian, Eye Heat, Miss Caffeine y ELYELLA.

Those in charge of opening the festival will be Trashi and Chill Chicos. Fat One is a band from Murcia that is making a name for itself among the big names on the new national pop scene thanks to its contagious songs. The group will present their second album in which it promises to be a perfect energetic show to kick off this long-awaited new edition. On the other hand, the people of Madrid will also perform Chill Guysone of the Spanish alternative pop sensations who, after her debut “Le Chill”will present “The Most Handsome of Madrid”a record that has made them take an exponential leap and with which they have toured the best venues and festivals in the country.

Tickets for the Murcian festival presentation party are already on sale for only €5 at www.warmupfestival.es.