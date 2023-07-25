Home » Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd collaborate on “K-Pop”
World

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd collaborate on “K-Pop”

by admin
Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd collaborate on “K-Pop”

Travis Scott has shared “K-Pop”, in which he collaborates with Bad Bunny y The Weeknd and of which he made a preview last week

Travis Scott returns with his fourth album, “Utopia“, which will be released in July, and “K-POP” is the star single, an extraordinary collaboration with two big names on the current music scene, the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and the Canadian musician The Weeknd.

In this new song, the three singers, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny y The Weeknd, explore their desires for a girl they met under particular conditions. The song offers a space for each artist, allowing them to express their feelings towards this girl, and each one brings a different style. The title of the song “K-POP” refers to ketamine lollipops.

The new theme follows the songs before “Astroworld” by Scott’s “Escape Plan” and “Mafia”, as well as the more recent “Down in Atlanta” (with Pharrell Williams) y “Ring Ring” (con Chase B). Besides, Travis Scott y The Weeknd they have previously collaborated on “Power Is Power”, “Pray 4 Love”, “Wake Up”, and “Skeletons”. Scott also remixed Bad Bunny’s “Krippy Kush” in 2017.

Utopia“, the next album of Scott, is available for pre-order, but no release date has been shared yet. A few days ago he announced a live broadcast concert to celebrate “the world of utopia” with a performance in front of the Giza pyramids in Egypt. At the moment, “K-POP” is one of the big releases this summer.

See also  Daily horoscope July 24, 2023 | Fun

You may also like

Fire around Palermo airport, airport closed

Israel, 7 injured and 40 arrested in anti-Netanyahu...

The 1975 will not play in Indonesia or...

Roof Collapse at Chinese High School Kills Eleven:...

The Trump model fails. Even in Spain, fake...

Famous model descendant of Nikola Tesla | Fun

daily horoscope for July 25 | Fun

Palermo, the Capo Gallo reserve in flames

34 dead and thousands displaced

Weather forecast Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | weather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy