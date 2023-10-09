Triple Homicide Shock in Morovis: Police Investigate Shooting of Three Men

Three men were shot and killed on Sunday night in Morovis, Puerto Rico, in a crime that is currently under investigation by the police. The victims have been identified as brothers Jaime Torres Rosado, 36, and José Torres Rosado, 39, who were allegedly murdered by Juan Rivas Santiago, 48.

The incident took place at around 11:51 pm at Wido’s Pub, located at kilometer 0.8 of the San Lorenzo neighborhood in Morovis. Lieutenant Colonel Garardo Oliver, spokesperson for the investigative branch of the Police, stated that it appears one of the brothers was shot and killed inside the establishment, while the other brother was shot outside and died later at Morovis CDT while receiving medical attention. Another individual, a 47-year-old man, was also injured by Rivas Santiago inside the pub but is currently in stable condition at a separate hospital.

Rivas Santiago, who worked as a security guard and had a license to carry firearms, was later shot by an unknown individual. However, no firearms were found at the scene. The police have not yet determined the caliber of the shell casings recovered. Due to the absence of security cameras, the investigation heavily relies on witness testimonies.

At this time, the police do not have a description of the person who shot Rivas Santiago. The motive behind the crime remains unknown, and it is unclear if it is connected to any previous disputes. Witnesses have reported that Rivas Santiago arrived at the pub and started shooting without saying a word. Police spokesperson Oliver confirmed that they have interviewed numerous individuals but have not yet received all the necessary information about the incident.

Notably, both Jaime L. Torres Rosado, 36, and the injured man, 47, have had prior encounters with law enforcement. Details of these previous cases were not provided.

The authorities were alerted to the crime through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System, reporting gunshots at the scene. Agent Alexis Camacho from the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps of the Arecibo area and prosecutor Yolanda Pitino Acevedo have taken charge of the ongoing investigation.

