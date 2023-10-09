Viva Aerobus Expands Cheap Flights to Mexico from Miami, Tapping into a Popular Tourist Market

New Cheap Flight Option to Mexico from Miami Airport in 2024

Miami, Florida – North Americans’ favorite tourist destination, Mexico, is about to become even more accessible and affordable for Miami residents. Viva Aerobus, a Mexican low-cost airline, has announced its plans to expand its services to Miami Airport in 2024.

With the availability of numerous connections from Miami Airport, Mexico has become the second-most popular destination for residents of the city, thanks to its affordability and proximity. Recognizing this untapped market, Viva Aerobus aims to cater to the growing demand for cheap flights to Mexico.

Viva Aerobus will join the ranks of other low-cost airlines that have recently started operations in Miami. In a statement released by Miami Airport authorities, it was confirmed that Viva Aerobus will introduce two new routes between Miami and Mexico, offering regular service.

Starting July of next year, Viva Aerobus will operate a direct route between Miami and Monterrey, with three flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Additionally, they will provide a direct route between Miami and Mérida, with four flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Passengers can expect comfortable journeys on A321 aircraft, which can accommodate up to 240 passengers, or A320 aircraft, with 186 seats.

Viva Aerobus is renowned for its low-priced flights, and this expansion to Miami is no exception. According to the company’s website, travelers can expect to pay as low as $89 each way for a trip between Miami and either Monterrey or Mérida. It’s worth noting that this rate does not include taxes, carry-on luggage (limited to one small personal item), or reservation fees. Nevertheless, for a weekend getaway, these prices are incredibly attractive.

Miami International Airport’s official data reveals that Mexico is its second-largest international market, with nearly 1.7 million travelers in 2020 alone. Viva Aerobus, in addition to its new routes to Mexico, also offers numerous flights to Cuba, providing even more travel options for Miami residents.

Juan Carlos Zuazua, the General Director of Viva Aerobus, expressed his excitement about the company’s expansion into Miami. He invited travelers to take advantage of Viva Aerobus’ increased connectivity, low fares, and modern fleet. With this new option, Miami residents can soon embark on convenient and affordable trips to Mexico, enjoying all the wonders the country has to offer.

Viva Aerobus’ new routes between Miami and Mexico will undoubtedly open up doors for more travelers to explore the cultural richness and natural beauty of Mexico, adding to the already thriving tourism industry between the two destinations.

