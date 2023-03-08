Home News 4 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş (Recent earthquakes)
4 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş (Recent earthquakes)

4 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaraş (Recent earthquakes)

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), an earthquake of 4 magnitude was recorded, the epicenter of which is Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş. It was determined that the earthquake was at a depth of 7 kilometers. RECENT EARTHQUAKE It is possible to follow the time and intensity of earthquakes instantly. Bogazici University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute Regional Earthquake-Tsunami Monitoring and Evaluation Center (BDTİM) […]

